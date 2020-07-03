The new Rapida 106 X system is incorporated with coordinated features ranging from simultaneous plate changing in less than a minute with unbent and process-free plates to a multitude of parallel makeready processes

A Rapida 106 X on raised foundations for packaging production with seven printing units and double-coating facilities. (Credit: Koenig & Bauer AG)

Koenig & Bauer (KBA) has introduced new medium-format Rapida 106 X sheetfed offset press for industrial printing applications.

Designed for the medium format 740 × 1060mm, the automated printing system features glass side panels and new touchscreen operating concept.

KBA’s Rapida 106 X is integrated with various coordinated features ranging from simultaneous plate changing in less than a minute with unbent and process-free plates to a multitude of parallel makeready processes.

The system is also said to include autonomous printing of a whole sequence of jobs with automatic activation of the good-sheet counter.

KBA’s Rapida 106 X can also be integrated with the new PlateTronic plate logistics system to better meet the requirements of each print company. The firm’s logistics system guides the plates directly into the plate changers.

The plate logistics system is more useful for commercial printing companies with short runs and frequent language or section changes, enabling to improve productivity.

The Rapida 106 X system can achieve production speeds of up to 20,000 sheets per hour in perfecting mode.

The Job Optimiser tool is also provided with the Rapida 106 X system to serve as a link between MIS and PPS and optimise the order of the jobs pre-set in the MIS scheduling module as per the technological or press-related considerations.

KBA’s system includes a single camera system that manages three functions, including inline colour control, sheet inspection with continuous production monitoring, and comparison of the printed sheets with the pre-press PDF.

QualiTronic ColorControl will help measure the ink densities in colour bars on every single sheet, while the system uses the measured values to calculate corrections to the ink settings every ten sheets.

QualiTronic PDFCheck enables to detect errors before the commencement of actual production run, helping Internet or packaging printers to minimise flaws.

Also, the system uses artificial intelligence to increase productivity with the Rapida 106 X system. The sensor data from the press will be used to analyse sensor responses to distinguish between normal and abnormal press behaviour.

