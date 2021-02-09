Koenig & Bauer eight-color 41-inch press is equipped with two coating towers and a Corona treatment configuration that is one of two in the world

Koenig & Bauer celebrates new Rapida 105 PRO at Mittera New York ribbon cutting ceremony. (Credit: Koenig & Bauer AG)

Mittera, a North American leader in print and integrated marketing services and listed as the 26th largest printing company according to the latest data from Printing Impressions, officially launched its new Koenig & Bauer Rapida 105 PRO eight-color 41-inch press at its New York facility in Ronkonkoma, Long Island, in early December 2020. Mittera CEO Jon Troen joined Michael Clark, the facility’s president, press operators, employees, and management at a special ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the event. Everyone expressed enthusiasm over the capabilities of the new press and the potential for the new business it will generate.

“This is not just another sheetfed press investment for Mittera,” says Troen. “It is a game-changer. With two coating towers in addition to a Corona treatment unit and Rainbow printing unit, this press will allow our company to expand further into specialty packaging, as well as plastics printing. The technology Koenig & Bauer was able to deliver on this press will allow us to set a new standard for high quality printing ranging from truly unique marketing and packaging pieces to specialty security printing.”

Mittera specified its new Koenig & Bauer press with the unique configuration of a Corona tower and two coaters. The Corona treatment tower will allow Mittera to print on nearly every surface. It creates polar groups on non-polar film surfaces by oxidation and thus changes (increases) the surface tension. This improves wetting by adhesives, lacquers or printing inks and thus their adhesion to the substrate. Additional notable features are the Rainbow fountain, which allows for security and special effects; an in-line automatic color control system via camera; and a plastics package.

Additionally, the new Rapida PRO 105 will handle sheets up to 29 x 41-inch, print eight colors UV, and its two coaters can be used for either aqueous, UV coating or flexographic inks. The Rapida will allow Mittera to run from 3 pt. to 48 pt. stock and has a top speed of 17,000 sph.

“The technology on the new Koenig & Bauer press is the best in the market,” says Michael Clark, general manager — New York “We believe that Koenig & Bauer’s approach to printing makes it easy as pie to produce a first-class job. Investing in Koenig & Bauer technology will deliver both efficiency to make competitive pricing possible and the ability to maintain our high level of quality customers. Our team of professionals in New York are the industry’s best when it comes to understanding the complicated science of security printing and very complicated plastics printing for packaging and display. It made all the sense in the world to make this press investment. Mittera is always improving.”

“As we exit the pandemic, we see a great deal of opportunity in two specific markets: plastic and packaging in which this press will specialize,” says Troen. “We believe printing on plastic will be one of the faster growing parts of the industry, and the technology in the Corona treatment unit will allow us to deliver quality, efficiencies and customer savings in that market segment not available at 99% of other printing companies. Furthermore, we see growth in the packaging space, which was significant during the pandemic and we believe it will continue to accelerate as our economy recovers.”

Source: Company Press Release