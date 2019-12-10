The Uteco Sapphire EVO W flexible packaging press is a cost-effective solution for packaging primters

Image: Uteco Sapphire EVO W flexible packaging press has a print width of 1.25m. Photo: courtesy of vixrealitum from Pixabay.

Kodak and Uteco have unveiled a new flexible packaging press, which is integrated with Ultrastream technology.

Ultrastream-powered Uteco Sapphire EVO W flexible packaging press has a print width of 1.25m.

Ultrastream continuous inkjet technology holds the capacity to provide 600x1800dpi with production speeds of up to 150mpm.

The new flexible packaging press will be exhibited at drupa 2020 event in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Sapphire EVO W press’ wider format enables brands to leverage digital printing in their traditional flexographic print formats.

Eastman Kodak vice president and enterprise inkjet systems division president Randy Vandagriff said: “Uteco’s application of our technology in their new press is a game changer and a great example of how Kodak is helping printers to lower their costs and drive efficiency.

“We are proud to be delivering on the promise we made in February to have units in the market by the second half of 2020.”

Sapphire EVO W press can be used in food, beverage, and personal care applications

Kodak and Uteco have developed a new flexible packaging press for the converters and brands requiring shorter production runs.

Sapphire EVO W, which is enabled by water-based inks and production speeds equivalent to analogue presses, holds the capacity to print short to medium-run length jobs.

Sapphire digital solutions will help conduct variable data campaigns, in addition to reducing waste and excess inventory.

Kodak’s environmentally friendly and industry compliant inks and fluids help Sapphire EVO W press deliver better results in food, beverage, and personal care applications.

Uteco Group president and CEO Aldo Peretti said: “As the world leader in the production of printing and converting machines for flexible packaging applications.

“Converters and brands expect quality solutions that are sustainable and uphold brand integrity. We are proud to work with Kodak to deliver new technologies that meet such demands and enable growth.”

In February this year, Uteco Converting signed an agreement to acquire Kodak’s latest inkjet printing systems with Ultrastream technology.