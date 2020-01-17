Kinyosha Printing has installed Sapphire EVO Press at its plant in Ōguchi

Kinyosha Printing has started production on Sapphire EVO Press (Credit: Eastman Kodak Company)

Japan-based packaging printer Kinyosha Printing has commenced production on new Uteco Sapphire EVO Press, which features Kodak Stream Inkjet technology.

After the successful completion of the on-site acceptance test, Kinyosha has started the operations with high production digital inkjet press to enhance its packaging print capabilities.

Sapphire EVO press, which was developed by Uteco and Kodak, has been installed at the Kinyosha plant in Ōguchi.

Sapphire EVO press is said to be a cost-effective and flexible digital solution for high-speed and high-quality applications.

Kinyosha uses Sapphire EVO Press to print both paper and plastics substrates across different applications

Sapphire EVO Press enables Kinyosha to print both paper and plastics substrates across different applications for major brand clients.

Sapphire EVO Press uses Kodak’s Stream Inkjet technology and environmentally-friendly water-based pigment inks to deliver better print quality on a variety of papers and plastic film materials such as PP, BOPP, PE and PET.

Featuring Kodak Stream inkjet lineheads and high-speed digital front end, the web press provides a maximum web width of 650mm and a print width of 622mm.

In addition, Kinyosha uses Kodak’s Personal Care pigment inks that certified for skin contact on personal care product and comply with regulatory requirements for indirect food contact in the EU and the US.

Eastman Kodak digital print group president Randy Vandagriff said: “The successful commissioning of the Sapphire EVO Press at Kinyosha is fantastic proof that KODAK Stream Inkjet Technology meets both printers’ and brands’ requirements for a high-performance, high-quality, full-colour production digital solution for flexible substrates with very short make-ready times and minimal waste.”

Uteco Group president and CEO Aldo Peretti said: “The Sapphire EVO combines Uteco Group’s technological excellence in the development and manufacture of printing presses with Kodak’s innovative continuous inkjet technology.”

In February 2019, Uteco Converting signed an agreement to acquire Kodak’s latest inkjet printing systems with Ultrastream technology.