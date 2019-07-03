KFC Canada is set to avoid the use of plastic straws and plastic bags at its restaurant locations across the country, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Image: A KFC at the Promenade in Thornhill, Ontario, Canada. Photo: courtesy of Raysonho.

KFC Canada has announced a series of new sustainability and environmental commitments with an aim to reduce the use of plastics in its restaurants.

The quick service restaurant chain will eliminate plastic straws and plastic bags by October this year at its locations across Canada.

The move will help KFC to remove 50 million plastic straws and 10 million plastic bags from its restaurants, avoiding them from entering into landfills, waterways, and the communities in which the restaurant chain operates.

KFC Canada president and general manager Nivera Wallani said: “KFC Canada believes in feeding people, not landfills. Reducing the volume of single use plastic within our restaurants ensures we are continuing to lessen our environmental footprint.

“Together with our franchisees, staff and guests, we can positively affect the communities we operate in and the health and wellbeing of future generations.”

Earlier this year, KFC Canada announced that it will collaborate with KFC’s across the globe to make all plastic-based and consumer-facing packaging recoverable or reusable by 2025.

In January this year, KFC has pledged to eliminate non-recoverable or non-reusable plastic-based packaging.

As part of its long-term plan, KFC will implement a sustainable packaging strategy in its restaurants, including development and adoption of sustainable packaging options, to avoid plastic packaging items.

Soul Foods Group, one of KFC Canada’s franchise partners, CEO Shehzad Janmohamed said: “We are extremely proud to be a part of the KFC Canada family where sustainability and care for the environment are a core part of operations.

“This critical initiative, and the many more to follow, will enhance the long-term quality of life in the communities we serve.”

KFC, which is a major provider of Original Recipe chicken, also offers a variety of sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages.

Operating as a subsidiary of YUM! Brands, the KFC operates over 21,000 restaurants in more than 130 countries. KFC has more than 600 locations in Canada.