Image: KDC Sustainable Infrastructure has teamed up with Celadon to help solve North America’s cardboard waste problem. Photo: courtesy of KDC Ag.

Kamine Development Corporation (KDC) Sustainable Infrastructure has partnered with Celadon to address cardboard waste problem in North America.

KDC said that cardboard has become an ever-increasing global problem due to the increased “on-demand” and direct to consumer businesses.

The partnership seeks to address the problem of increasing cardboard waste, which is often difficult to recycle or gets mixed with other materials, ending up in landfills.

KDC Sustainable Infrastructure and Celadon are planning to deploy large-scale recycling infrastructure across North America in order to create a closed-loop, waste-free industry.

Celadon identifies two sites to undertake recycling activities

Celadon has identified two sites in North America to conduct recycling activities. The sites will entail an investment of approximately $300m.

In addition to creating a closed-loop, waste-free industry, the recycling infrastructure will efficiently upcycle materials, ensuring the cardboard out of landfills.

The two sites will feature Celadon’s technology designed to upcycle mixed paper and old corrugated cardboard into recycled pulp sheets and re-usable paper.

KDC CEO and founder Hal Kamine said: “Celadon is tackling a massive problem across North America that is understandably growing. That is, with the on-going rise of on-demand businesses, how do we effectively and economically create the proper infrastructure that can manage our waste streams for generations to come.

“KDC is excited to work with Celadon to help build, own and operate their two major production facilities and upcycle more than 800,000 tons of cardboard and waste paper per year.”

Construction on the two sites is scheduled to commence in 2020.

Celadon CEO Tim Zosel said: “Celadon is excited to partner with KDC and their development team. Their family approach and desire to build infrastructure is at the forefront of their mission and together we will scale this much needed wastepaper recycling solution to tackle one of society’s fastest growing systematic waste problems.”