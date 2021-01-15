Through the partnership, KBR will support the global development of Mura Technology’s proprietary Cat-HTR recycling process

Mura secured its first commercial license for its plastics recycling technology in 2020. (Credit: RitaE from Pixabay)

KBR has signed an alliance agreement with Mura Technology, a UK-based developer of a new technology capable of recycling all forms of plastic waste, to further sustainability commitment with the latter’s plastics recycling process.

The partnership supports the global development of Mura Technology’s proprietary Catalytic Hydrothermal Reactor (Cat-HTR) technology, which has proven its performance at a large-scale pilot plant in Australia.

Mura secured its first commercial license for the technology in 2020.

The Cat-HTR sustainability-focused technology can recycle end-of-life plastic such as thin plastic packaging and convert them into an intermediate hydrocarbon feedstock, which can be further refined to produce virgin polymers and chemicals.

Under the terms of the deal, KBR will serve as the exclusive licensing partner for Mura Technology’s Cat-HTR recycling process.

KBR technology president Doug Kelly said: “We are extremely excited to announce that KBR will offer Cat-HTR for license to clients so they can efficiently recycle end-of-life waste plastic and convert it into a reusable feedstock for plastics or other valuable chemicals production.

“This technology aligns with KBR’s commitment to sustainability by reducing lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions and the volume of waste that enters landfills and the environment, while contributing to the growth of the plastic circular economy.”

Additionally, KBR will provide studies, basic engineering, technical services, proprietary equipment and modules for the Cat-HTR technology to global customers.

Mura Technology CEO Dr Steve Mahon said: “We believe that aligning with KBR will make it possible to meet the strong global demand for a superior plastic recycling process.”

By 2025, Mura Technology aims for 1,000,000 annual tonnes of plastic recycling in operation or development.