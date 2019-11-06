Digital inkjet print engines allow users to cost-effectively produce full color, short-run jobs, including those with versioning and variable data

Image: Kao Chimigraf has installed first aqueous pigment and UV inkjet print engines from Colordyne Technologies in Europe. Photo: courtesy of Colordyne Technologies, LLC.

Kao Chimigraf, the European organization for Kao Advanced Printing Solutions (APS), acquires two digital inkjet print engines manufactured by Colordyne Technologies. The installations in Barcelona, Spain, mark the first UV inkjet and aqueous pigment inkjet print engines from Colordyne to be commissioned in Europe.

Kao Chimigraf will showcase both technologies during Kao Innovation Day on November 14 at the Kao Spain office.

“We look forward to representing the UV and aqueous pigment inkjet print engines manufactured by Colordyne throughout Europe,” said Sergio Seguí, flexo and roto business manager, Kao Chimigraf. “Kao Chimigraf is focused on delivering quality inks and equipment for flexographic, gravure and digital print production. The addition of full color digital inkjet print engines allows us to expand how we serve and add value to our customers’ businesses.”

Digital inkjet print engines allow users to cost-effectively produce full color, short-run jobs, including those with versioning and variable data. The UV inkjet engine prints 600 by 600 dpi at speeds up to 75 meters per minute and offers the option to print white. The UV technology provides high-quality production for durable and industrial packaging applications.

The aqueous pigment inkjet technology, which uses Memjet’s DuraLink printheads, provides users with 1600 by 1585 dpi print quality and runs at speeds up to 204 meters per minute. Building on previous aqueous inkjet technology, this print engine offers enhanced durability, longer printhead life and is compatible with a wider range of substrates. The use of aqueous pigment inkjet allows this technology to work with a wide range of applications, including those that require low migration inks to comply with safety regulations.

“Colordyne is excited to work with Kao Chimigraf to deliver digital inkjet solutions in the European market,” said Taylor Buckthorpe, director of sales, Colordyne Technologies. “Users throughout Europe can take advantage of the benefits provided by retrofitting digital inkjet print engines onto existing equipment. These include reduced downtime, lower capital equipment costs and making use of current assets.”

Kao Chimigraf will host Kao Innovation Day next week to demonstrate how digital solutions can improve production efficiency and add value to the customer’s printed product. During the event, attendees will receive live demonstrations of both print engines as well as Kao’s X-BAR, showcasing each of the product’s benefits and capabilities. After an overwhelmingly positive response to the initial invite, Kao Innovation Day’s limited spots have been filled.

