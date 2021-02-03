The Landa S10 system’s advanced digital processing platform helps to better manage real-time quality control and streamlined workflow

K1 Packaging Group and its first print run on the Landa 10. (Credit: PRNewswire / K1 Packaging Group)

Custom packaging solutions provider K1 Packaging Group has installed a new Landa S10 Nanographic Printing press to boost its production capabilities.

The Nanographic Printing process, which is Landa’s exclusive application of nanotechnology for digital printing, enables the Landa S10 to efficiently address the colour, speed and substrate issues.

K1’s Landa S10 is said to be the first Landa digital press to be installed on the west coast of the US.

The Landa S10 system is integrated with an advanced digital processing platform to better manage real-time quality control and streamlined workflow to minimise waste.

The system offers several benefits such as limitless version and personalisation capabilities, as well as counterfeit prevention and product authenticity verification. It has the potential to produce 6,500 sheets per hour.

K1 Packaging Group CEO Mike Tsai said: “As an industry leader in technology and innovation, Landa Digital Printing has made an incredible contribution to the package printing sector with the Nanographic press.

“Landa’s advanced implementation of nanotechnology for printing and powerful digital processing is boosting efficiency significantly.

“When we were looking to expand our operation, Landa and its S10 was the perfect solution because its scalability and upward compatibility will help us meet customer demand for years to come.”

In January 2019, K-1 Packaging purchased second Koenig & Bauer’s (KBA) Rapida 105 eight-colour press, which features advanced automated technology.

K-1 Packaging offers custom packaging solutions for consumer products, including luxury, health and beauty, pharmaceutical, and electronics.