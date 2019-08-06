A number of Mimaki UCJV300/160s and HP Latex 360s are used for a wide range of roll-to-roll applications and a series of Xerox small format printers.

Image: The next-generation hybrid UV cool cure printer is 3.2m wide, and has a resolution of 1200dpi. Photo: Courtesy of johnewright.

Family owned and managed Nottingham based digital printers John E Wright have further committed to their growing Exhibition & Display Graphics Division with a £400,000+ investment in the latest EFI VUTEk H5 Cool Cure, flat bed UV printer.

This machine will join an ever growing fleet of printing equipment which still includes the VUTEk GS3250LX bought 6 years ago and which has been so successful for the company. Also in operation in Nottingham are a number of Mimaki UCJV300/160s, and HP Latex 360s for a wide range of roll-to-roll applications and a series of Xerox small format printers including the very latest Iridesse printer bought in January of this year.

Speaking about the decision to make this investment, Managing Director Tony Barnett said “We have always prided ourselves on having the best technology available and this investment provides our customers with another step up in the print quality and speed of turnaround they can expect from us at the very best competitive prices. The new “cool” UV cure technology is even more efficient meaning that we can extend our product range into the fast growing fabrics display market, and the significant reduction in power requirement reduces both our costs and carbon footprint, thereby underpinning our ISO14001 (environmental) and ISO9001 (quality) qualifications of which we are very proud”.

Alan Edwards, Technical Director added “The UltraDrop technology 7pl printheads, much improved Fiery Rip and maintenance features of the EFI VUTEk H5 make it the ideal solution for an ever increasing demand for colour accuracy and image quality over a much wider range of substrates than originally possible.”

This next-generation hybrid UV cool cure printer is 3.2m wide, has a resolution of 1200dpi, eight colours modes plus white, thereby offering up to a nine-layer print capability in a single pass. It offers super smooth shadows, gradients and transitions, with superb, clear text quality.

Encapsulating powerful LED technology, it supports an extended range of substrates, which includes lower cost and added-value speciality media, all of which can be handled by automated media loading, stacker systems and super duty winders. According to a Fogra study, the H5 drives down operating costs with up to 82% less energy consumption.

