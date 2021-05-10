Curby Mini-Taper is a sleek and durable manual water-activated tape dispenser for small e-commerce businesses

New WAT tape dispenser ideal for small retailers. (Credit: Intertape Polymer Corp)

Intertape Polymer Group (IPG), a provider of tapes and films, has introduced a new Curby Mini-Taper for e-commerce applications.

Curby Mini-Taper is a sleek and durable manual water-activated tape (WAT) dispenser developed to address a market gap for the small or new e-commerce retailer who requires all the benefits of WAT to transport packages across the globe.

The new product launch is said to represent a continued execution of the company’s long-term strategic plan in support of the e-commerce business.

Intertape stated that it has committed to providing customers sustainable packaging products, which can be recycled curbside.

IPG systems product manager Joy Scott said: “It is easy to load and operate, portable, and has a small footprint. This is perfect for fitting on small workstations or desktops.

“The Curby Mini-Taper is economically priced so that every business can afford the luxury of dispensing WAT, ensuring that their valued products get delivered safely to its destination. Now all our customers can apply WAT to their boxes to get the most secure seal available, just like the larger retailers.”

In February last year, IPG agreed to acquire the operating assets of Nortech Packaging, a provider of after-market servicing for packaging machines.

IPG develops, manufactures and markets different paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialised polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail applications.

Based in Montreal of Quebec and Sarasota of Florida, IPG employs around 3,700 employees and has operations in 31 locations. It manages 21 manufacturing facilities in North America, four in Asia and one in Europe.