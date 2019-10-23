Ardagh’s Metal Beverage division will be showcasing several new entrants to their portfolio of packaging options

At this year’s BrauBeviale, Ardagh Group’s Metal Beverage and Glass divisions will demonstrate their latest innovations – which are both enhancing customer brands and helping to deliver sustainable value for the business through the development of new ways to use these two permanent materials.

Ardagh’s Metal Beverage division will be showcasing several new entrants to their portfolio of packaging options. A unique, new copper-coloured end that brings a beautiful finish to any can was introduced this year, and a stunning white shell, developed by Ardagh to increase brand differentiation options, ideally combined with a wide array of Coloured Tabs. Samples of both will be available at the Ardagh stand in Hall 4A.

Also on display from the Metal Beverage division is a slimline 187ml wine can, ready for production in 2019. The can offers special protective properties for wine and fulfils regulatory requirements for wine packaging in Europe and for export to the United States. It will open up opportunities to attract new consumers and consumption occasions. In addition to wine, the can is suitable for all other beverages too, providing more packaging options for smaller servings. The protective wine can is just one example of Ardagh’s readiness for the newest beverage trends – such as single-serve wine and water, RTD cocktails, craft beer and cold-brewed coffee – and demonstrates the company’s ability to respond quickly to these growing markets by developing special packaging to meet every customer’s particular need.

Visitors can also find out about Ardagh’s new options of mixed lottery/logo-designed tabs, which are a highly effective tool in special promotions such as prize draws. Coded Tabs can be created which include images as well as unique prize codes and Lasered Tabs offer the opportunity to mix images on this most consumer-engaging part of can packaging.

From Ardagh’s Glass division, experts from the European Design team will be on hand for visitors interested in learning more about any aspect of the glass container design process and how Ardagh’s experience and commitment to innovation can benefit their business. The designers will be available to demonstrate every aspect of the process live on the Ardagh stand, from idea generation and hand sketching, through CAD modelling and sculptured embossing and finally to concept realisation as 3D-printed models. The glass team will also be highlighting some of their latest new products and explaining the step-by-step process of how they came to be created, including an interesting example of how reverse engineering provided the solution to a challenging design brief.

Both glass and metal are Permanent Materials, which means they are infinitely recyclable without any loss of quality and, as such, form part of a Circular Economy – a key driver in the elimination of the planet’s waste. Ardagh continues to support higher recycling rates through industry initiatives such as Metal Packaging Europe, Every Can Counts, Friends of Glass and Glass Guardians and is proud of its industry-leading performance in sustainability, which is reflected in being awarded a Gold rating by EcoVadis for a fourth consecutive year.

