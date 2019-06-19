Inland, a third-generation family owned packaging and label company, has opened the relocation of its Pennsylvania facility.

Image: Inland's new Pennsylvania location. Photo: courtesy of Inland.

The company’s Downingtown facility now measures upward of 60,000 square feet and is home to 50 of the 400 individuals employed within Inland.

The Downingtown facility produces a majority of Inland’s shrink sleeve and pressure sensitive label business. The new facility has state-of-the-art technology and automation to optimize the plant’s manufacturing efficiencies and capabilities. Inland is headquartered in La Crosse, WI, and is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

“This facility expansion was possible because of the company’s steady growth. The relocation will allow us to better accommodate our customers’ needs and the changes within the marketplace,” said Kimberly Young, Marketing Communications Specialist. “We are thrilled to invest in this location and the Downingtown community.”

Source: Company Press Release