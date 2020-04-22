The new recycling facility will help convert waste plastic into the raw material to produce new plastic

UK-based chemical company Ineos has collaborated with Plastic Energy for the development of an advanced plastic recycling facility.

Both companies will construct a new recycling facility for the conversion of waste plastic into the raw material to produce new plastic.

The new plastic recycling facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

Ineos Olefins & Polymers Europe CEO Rob Ingram said: “This represents the delivery of another important milestone in the INEOS sustainability strategy. To take plastic waste back to virgin plastic is the ultimate definition of recycling and will create a truly Circular Economy solution.”

The recycling technology will enable to convert waste plastic back to its basic molecules. Later, the resulting material will be used in Ineos for the replacement of traditional raw materials derived from oil.

Plastic Energy’s advanced recycling process has been used to complete the first trials of the product.

Ineos cracker, located at Köln in Germany, is used to convert the new raw material into the virgin polymer.

Selected customers and brands will use the plastics resulted from the trial to exhibit the benefits of the process.

Thermal anaerobic conversion (TAC), a patented technology from Plastic Energy, helps to convert earlier unrecyclable plastic waste into Tacoil.

Multiple Ineos sites will use the new recycled raw material to manufacture virgin plastic for different applications, including medical products, food packaging, lightweight automotive parts and pipes for safe water transportation.

Plastic Energy founder and CEO Carlos Monreal said: “We will work jointly to bring this new solution on to the market and respond to the growing demand for high-quality recycled content and the growing imperative to increase recycling rates and move towards a circular future for plastics.”

