IMA supplies automatic machines for the processing and packaging of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, foods and beverages

BC Partners has completed take-private acquisition of IMA Group. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

International investment firm BC Partners has completed the take-private acquisition of Italy-based automatic packaging machines provider IMA Group.

BC Partners, along with the Vacchi family, has now 100% stake in IMA Group that is fully delisted from the Milan stock exchange. The acquisition is claimed to be one of the largest take-private deals on a European stock exchange.

BC Partners partner Stefano Ferraresi said: “We are thrilled to welcome IMA to the BC Partners portfolio and look forward to working with the Vacchi family and IMA’s management team to support its next stage of growth through strategic investments, adoption of new technologies and maximising opportunities for organic growth.”

Based in Bologna, IMA Group designs and manufactures automatic machines for the processing and packaging of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, foods and beverages. The company also has a material presence in electric motor production processes.

Last year, IMA Group supplied Covid-19 vaccine production lines and face-mask production machinery for multiple pharmaceutical companies, and international government bodies.

Established in 1961, the company operates 45 production facilities across the globe and employs around 6,200 people.

The firm’s production facilities are located in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, the UK, the US, India, Malaysia, China and Argentina.

IMA Group includes various companies such as Atop, Benhil, Ciemme, Corazza, Delta Systems & Automation, Eurosicma, Eurotekna, Ilapak International, Ilapak Italia, Ilapak (Beijing) Packaging Machinery and others.

IMA Group chairman and CEO Alberto Vacchi said: “We welcome this new partnership with BC Partners, who share our vision for the future of our group.

“Their wealth of experience will be critical in helping us continue to evolve, building on the success we have already achieved to cement our position as a world leader in our sector.”