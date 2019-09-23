The new M2 wipe-on high-speed label applicator can be used as a standalone labelling head as part of one of ID Technology’s comprehensive range of turn-key prime labelling systems

Image: ID Technology’s new M2 label applicator is designed for small packages. Photo: courtesy of Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay.

ID Technology, a provider of labelling, coding, and marking equipment, has introduced M2 Labeling Head, a new generation of the M-Series designed to offer increased accuracy and expanded capabilities.

Designed for small packages, the new modular wipe-on high-speed label applicator features a 4.3-inch colour touchscreen Human Machine Interface (HMI), which can be programmed to hold multiple recipes allowing users to easily recall rapid and repeatable product changeovers.

M2 applicator can be installed in any orientation to apply labels

Capable of being installed in any orientation, the modular labeller can apply labels to the top, bottom, and sides of customer products or containers.

Additionally, the M2 labeller can be used as a standalone labelling head on support stand integrated into a host machine, or as part of one of ID Technology’s comprehensive range of turn-key prime labelling systems.

The M2 also features a new label sensor bracket plate, which houses both an ID Technology high-speed photoelectric label sensor and a high-speed ultrasonic transparent label sensor designed to provide easy swap between either sensor types.

ID Technology said that the M2’s durability, flexibility, and high-speed capabilities make it a superior label applicator for the next generation models.

Other benefits of the new labeller include enhanced safety, better ergonomics, easy loading, increased grip, and lower inertia, the firm noted.

The new label applicator is planned to be exhibited at Pack Expo 2019 which is scheduled to be held from 23-25 September, in the Las Vegas Convention Center, US.

ID Technology, a product brand of US-based packaging machinery company ProMach, is engaged in providing labelling, coding, and marking equipment. It operates label converting facilities across North America.

Earlier this year, ProMach has closed the acquisition of US-based coding and marking solutions supplier, Code Tech.

Based in Princeton of New Jersey, Code Tech is engaged in providing inkjet marking and coding solutions for firms in different industries.

Code Tech offers date coding, track and trace, serialisation, and anti-counterfeiting solutions for the customers in the pharmaceutical, medical device, food and beverage, building materials, and consumer product industries.