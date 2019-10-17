Henkel and Saperatec have already been working together to develop a range of customised recyclable adhesive solutions

Image: Saperatec will build its first production plant in Europe after closing the fund-raising round. Photo: courtesy of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Consumer goods firm Henkel has made a strategic investment in German recycling specialist Saperatec to support the development of a circular economy.

Saperatec has developed a patented technology, which can separate and recycle flexible packaging that contains aluminium foil.

Both firms have already been engaged in technical collaboration for more than two years to develop a range of customised recyclable adhesive solutions.

Henkel said that the adhesive technologies business unit is supporting sustainability with strategic investment in Saperatec.

Henkel intends to offer its industrial customers with comprehensive and efficient recycling solutions for flexible packaging specifically in the food industry.

Henkel Adhesive Technologies corporate venturing head Paolo Bavaj said: “We are committed to driving sustainable development toward a circular economy. Saperatec’s technology is the first to allow efficient and high-value recycling of flexible aluminium composite packaging.

“Our collaboration has led to the development of new high-performance adhesives, which are compatible with Saperatec’s technology.”

Saperatec’s recycling technology will separate and recycle flexible packaging that contains aluminium foil

Based in Bielefeld, Saperatec has developed recycling technology that holds the capacity to separate the individual layers of composite materials and increase the quantity of material utilisation.

Since 2014, Saperatec has been operating a pilot facility to use chemical-physical processes for the separation of the materials from one another without disintegrating them.

Later, the individual layers, including polyethylene, PET and aluminium, will be sorted after the separation process and reintroduced into the value chain as single-origin materials, which can be used in a range of industrial applications.

Upon completion of the fund-raising round, the company is planning to construct its first production plant in Europe.

Saperatec managing director Sebastian Kernbaum said: “We are proud that Henkel, the world’s leading adhesives manufacturer, is convinced about our technology. We look forward to extending our successful collaboration, because the recyclability of packaging should be an integral part of today´s society.”

In May this year, Henkel has acquired US-based 3D printing and industrial inkjet company, Molecule Corp, for an undisclosed sum.