The Perwoll bottles in Western Europe are fully recyclable, as well as includes 25% recycled plastic

Consumer goods firm Henkel has produced bottles with 25% recycled plastic for its Perwoll range in Western Europe.

Henkel has collaborated with packaging manufacturer Alpla for the development of 25% recycled PE (polyethylene) bottle for Perwoll.

Henkel special detergents international packaging development head Vineet Varman said: “With the introduction of bottles made of 25 per cent recycled plastic for the Perwoll brand, we converted our largest Laundry & Home Care category utilizing PE bottles to use recycled plastic.”

The packaging and supply chain team from Henkel has incorporated a significant amount of recycled PE in the full range of Perwoll bottles for the customers in the Western European market.

Henkel started converting its black Perwoll bottles to a new packaging material

As part of its efforts to launch recyclable black packaging, Henkel has already commenced converting its black Perwoll bottles to a new packaging material that uses alternative carbon-free colour, helping to make bottles recyclable and incorporate back into the value chain.

Alpla Group CCO Nicolas Lehner said: “The use of recycling material makes this bottle a particularly sustainable, CO 2 -saving packaging solution – also because we have been manufacturing the bottles in-house, which reduces transportation and repackaging to zero.

“We appreciate working with customers like Henkel, who challenge us and contribute to the functioning of a circular economy.”

Part of Henkel’s laundry and home care category, Perwoll provides specialised detergent solutions. It offers advanced active care solutions for colours and fibres.

In October 2019, Henkel produced its first bottles from chemically recycled plastic, in a bid to reduce plastic waste.

Henkel has collaborated with BASF and Alpla on the ChemCycling project, as part of its commitment to sustainable packaging.