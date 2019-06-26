Henkel along with its partner Papier-Mettler has started using I’m eco shrink film, which contains more than 50% recycled material, in transport packaging of dish wash tab brand Somat.

Image: The transport packaging with over 50% recycled plastic is used for automatic dishwashing brand Somat. Photo: courtesy of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

The film with more than 50% recycled material was already launched in various European markets, including Russia and Italy, in which shrink film is used as transport packaging.

Papier-Mettler’s I’m eco film is produced in a closed material loop, under which the packaging waste is collected and integrated back into the value chain upon removing from retailers.

The material will be converted into plastic granulate and used for the production of new shrink wrap.

The film is 100% recyclable, as well as enables to reduce plastic waste and decrease the equivalent CO2 emissions by more than 25%.

The packaging team of Henkel are involved in the assessment the use of the transport packaging for further products and categories in both laundry and home care and beauty care.

Henkel laundry and home care business unit’s automatic dishwashing international packaging development head Carsten Bertram said: “The new shrink film for Somat is another step in our commitment for sustainable packaging and for a circular economy.

“It includes more than 50 percent recycled Polyethylene and at the same time helps ensuring a closed loop for this type of packaging.”

Henkel has set itself targets as part of the company’s packaging strategy to promote sustainability in packaging and enhance progress toward a circular economy for plastic.

The company intends to make all the packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025 and also plans to use 35% recycled plastic in its European consumer goods products within the same timeframe.

Henkel is also the founding member of the global Alliance to End Plastic Waste, part of the New Plastics Economy initiative. It also collaborated with Plastic Bank, a social enterprise that enables to stop ocean plastic and provide chances for people in poverty by enabling them to earn money or services by removing waste from the environment and making it available for recycling.