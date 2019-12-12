The Henkel Adhesives Technical Center spans over 420 square meters and houses an advanced laboratory, a Customer Experience Gallery and office spaces

Image: The customer experience gallery showcases innovations and high impact solutions for the electronics, consumer, home appliances, footwear, industrial and food packaging markets. Photo: courtesy of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Henkel as a global leader in adhesives, sealants and functional coatings has opened its new ‘Henkel Adhesives Technical Center’ in the east of Hanoi, Vietnam. Located close to leading consumer electronics and semiconductor companies, the high-tech facility will enable close and inspiring collaborations with leading customers and accelerate the development of high-impact solutions for a broad range of applications for local markets.

“With our new Adhesives Technical Center, we are strengthening our local capabilities and footprint in Vietnam, which is an important growth market for Henkel. The investment is also a strong commitment to our customers, as we enhance proximity and strengthen collaboration to be a strategic long-term partner to them,” said Minh-Tuan Le, President of Henkel Vietnam.

The Henkel Adhesives Technical Center spans over 420 square meters and houses an advanced laboratory, a Customer Experience Gallery and office spaces. Equipped with state-of-the-art tools and technologies, the laboratory is set up to provide customers with full value-chain support from product application testing to production simulation. An example is the customized trial assembly line for mobile devices.

“Our technical experts in Vietnam will work closely with our global network of industry and application specialists to deliver customized solutions that create a competitive advantage for our customers,” explained Jing Tian, Global Head of Electronics for Adhesive Technologies, during the opening ceremony. “At the same time, in an ever-changing environment, speed-to-market is a critical success factor. Our priority is to enable our customers to achieve first time right by assisting them to use our solutions successfully with their products and production processes. Additionally, we are committed to sharing our global expertise and best practices with our value-chain partners and work together with them to enhance the capabilities of supporting industries in Vietnam.”

Meanwhile, the Customer Experience Gallery is an extensive display of Henkel’s innovative and high-performance adhesive, sealant and surface coating solutions for the electronics, consumer, home appliances, footwear, industrial and food packaging markets. “With our Customer Experience Gallery, we want to share with our customers cross-industry insights from around the world and inspire them to explore the potential of disruptive innovations,” said Jing Tian.

Adopting an open concept, the office is fitted with flexible seating and modern collaborative spaces to foster dynamic exchange between colleagues. “Our people are our most important asset and success driver. We encourage our teams to embrace an entrepreneurial mindset and collaborate across departments. This will enable us to be more agile and better in anticipating our customers’ changing needs,” said Minh-Tuan Le.

