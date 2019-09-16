The Landa S10 Nanographic Printing Press will be installed at Grupo Gondi’s new Monterrey plant by the end of this year

Image: Grupo Gondi has invested in Landa S10 Nanographic Printing press. Photo: courtesy of Landa Corporation.

Mexico-based paper and cardboard packaging firm Grupo Gondi has invested in Landa S10 Nanographic Printing press to boost its production capabilities.

The Landa press with new B1 technology is claimed to the first system in Latin America and will help Grupo Gondi to optimise its competitive edge with more profitable print runs for mainstream, medium-run and packaging jobs.

The ability of Landa S10 Nanographic Printing press will provide Latin American print buyers with more flexibility in run-length choices and increased colour vibrancy.

Grupo Gondi CEO Eduardo Posada said: “Being in tune with what we know our customers want and need, we quickly recognized the potential of Nanography to deliver it – reinforcing our brand promise of Sexy Boxes.”

The Landa S10 Nanographic Printing press will be installed at Grupo Gondi’s Monterrey facility

Grupo Gondi will install the Landa S10 Nanographic Printing press at its new Monterrey facility by the end of this year.

The multi-plant approach and fully integrated operation of the company will enable the Landa S10 press to deliver printed jobs on any off the shelf paper, recycled or virgin based board.

Designed for the packaging and converting industries, the single-sided B1 (41 in. / 1,050 mm) format Landa S10 Nanographic Printing Press has just-in-time mainstream efficiency for the production of folding carton, POP/POS and corrugated boxes.

The press also holds the capacity to print 6,500 large format (B1 / 41 in.) sheets per hour on off-the-shelf substrates in thickness from 2.4-32 pt. (60-800μm).

Landa CEO Yishai Amir said: “As the first customer in Latin America, Grupo Gondi is a perfect partner for our technology. They not only understand the significance of what the press represents, but due to the size and reach of their business, they’re ideally placed to drive its adoption across the region too.”

