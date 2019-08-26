Grupo Bimbo’s packaging is part of a programme to reduce the impact of plastic pollution in the environment

Image: Grupo Bimbo has unveiled new biodegradable packaging developed using Symphony’s d2w technology. Photo: courtesy of Symphony Environmental.

Baking company Grupo Bimbo has unveiled a new biodegradable packaging, which was developed using d2w plastic technology from Symphony Environmental Technologies.

At an event in Mexico City, the company has unveiled the new packaging with Symphony’s d2w brand.

Grupo Bimbo has also introduced its first compostable packaging, which can be disposed of along with the organic waste.

The d2w biodegradable packaging programme

In 2008, Grupo Bimbo and Symphony have first launched the d2w biodegradable packaging programme, in a bid to optimise waste management and control the life of packaging.

The partnership has developed Grupo Bimbo’s Mexican packaging, which is biodegradable and recyclable.

According to the company, the programme has been enhanced by the reduction of plastics due to packaging gauge decrease, together with an estimated 97% recycling achievement in Mexican plants

Grupo Bimbo is focusing on reducing carbon footprint, water footprint, integral waste management and natural capital, as part of its sustainable measures.

The new packaging is part of the company’s programme to minimise the impact of plastic pollution in the environment without causing any reduction in recycling or product safety.

Grupo Bimbo president and CEO Daniel Servitje said: “This journey began in 2008 when, with the help of Symphony, a strategic partner in the innovation of packaging, we became the first Mexican company to incorporate d2w technology in our packaging.

“A year later, in 2009, we were pioneers worldwide when we introduced this technology in metalized packaging. Today, 100% of our packaging in Mexico, that can be made with biodegradable technology, is already biodegradable and 100% recyclable.”

Symphony Environmental Technologies CEO Michael Laurier said: “This is a tremendous vote of confidence in Symphony and its d2w technology by a very large company, who have been using and testing d2w for eleven years.

“Not only are they satisfied with it but they are now expanding its use and associating Symphony’s brand with their own.”

In 2010, Grupo Bimbo announced that is switching to biodegradable packaging for all its products in Mexico.