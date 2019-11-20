As part of the update, key leaders across the organization discussed sustainability practices and the Company's collaborative efforts to reach its vision of 2025.

Image: Graphic Packaging Holding Company publishes sustainability and social responsibility update. Photo: courtesy of congerdesign from Pixabay.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (“Graphic Packaging” or the “Company”), a leading provider of packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice and other consumer products companies, announced the publication of its 2018 Sustainability and Social Responsibility Update Report. The mid-cycle update highlights progress made in Graphic Packaging’s robust sustainability initiatives and highlights additional stretch goals that the Company has set for itself. As part of the update, key leaders across the organization discussed sustainability practices and the Company’s collaborative efforts in reaching its Vision 2025.

“We are pleased with what we have accomplished and are driven to achieve greater strides in our sustainability programs,” said President and CEO Michael Doss. “At Graphic Packaging, we are focused on continued improvement and leading in sustainability and social responsibility, with ongoing efforts to reduce the impact of our operations on the environment and give back to the communities in which we live and work.”

