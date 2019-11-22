Charter NEX Films, Milliken & Company, Pregis and Geocycle are the four latest companies that joined the alliance

Image: Four new companies have joined Alliance to end plastic waste. Photo: courtesy of pilgrimpassing from Pixabay.

A group of four new companies across the plastics value chain have joined Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW), an organisation established to eliminate plastic waste in the environment.

Charter NEX Films, which is engaged in the manufacture and production of speciality films, Milliken & Company, a speciality chemicals firm, Pregis, a protective packaging company, and Geocycle, a waste management firm, are the four latest companies that joined the alliance.

The alliance has developed a comprehensive and integrated strategy to address the breadth of the challenge, instead of a single aspect of the problem.

Launched in January this year with 27 founding members, the AEPW now comprises 42 companies across the globe involved in making, using, selling, processing, collecting and recycling plastics.

The members of AEPW are focussing on infrastructure development

Member companies include chemical and plastic manufacturers, consumer goods companies, retailers, converters, and waste management firms. They have committed more than $1bn with an aim to invest $1.5bn over the next five years to help end plastic waste in the environment.

The alliance has appointed SUEZ COO Jean-Marc Boursier as an officer. Based in France, SUEZ operates largely in the water treatment and waste management sectors.

Boursier said: “In SUEZ, we have been working for more than a decade to make recycled resources from plastic waste to protect the environment, and we are keen to contribute our expertise to the Alliance.

“Beyond prevention at the source, we should all together enable the creation of scalable and replicable clean-up systems, waste collection and plastic recovery solutions, especially in Asia, India and Africa.”

The comprehensive and integrated strategy developed by the members of AEPW focuses on infrastructure development, innovation, education and engagement of governments at all levels, and clean-up of concentrated areas of plastic waste already in the environment.

In July this year, 12 new companies Equate Petrochemical Company, Gemini Corporation, Grupo Phoenix, Mondi, Novolex, PepsiCo, Sealed Air Corporation, Sinopec, SKC, Storopack, TOMRA, and Westlake Chemical have joined the AEPW.