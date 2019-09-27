The Napa facility serves as a source of quality and quick-turn label production for designers and brand owners

Image: The Napa facility will provide pressure sensitive labels to the wine, craft beer and spirits industries. Photo: courtesy of congerdesign from Pixabay.

Main Post Partners portfolio company Fortis Solutions Group has expanded its national network of manufacturing facilities with the opening of a new location in Napa, California, US.

The company will use the new facility for the production of pressure-sensitive labels to the wine, craft beer and spirits industries.

Fortis Solutions Group CEO John Wynne said: “Our customers in the wine and spirits industries have repeatedly told us there is a need for a local, agile, high-quality, customer-focused printer.

“Rather than acquire an existing business, we were able to bring together a very strong team with extensive experience and build a facility from the ground up around our customer-centric values.”

The new Napa facility includes in-house plate making, digital offset and flexographic printing processes, in addition to the speciality secondary finishing options to provide maximum flexibility to brands and designers.

Managed by Fortis wine & spirits president Brendan Kinzie and wine & spirits director James Stone said, the new Napa facility is said to provide quality and quick-turn label production to designers and brand owners.

Kinzie said: “We are excited to bring an alternative label choice for the wine and spirits communities by operating as a boutique label provider on the front-end, but backed by the depth of the Fortis culture and expertise, diverse production capabilities and strong supplier partnerships.”

Based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Fortis offers pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels, multi-ply coupon and flexible packaging printing, extended booklet printing, folding cartons, label applicators and variable data printing solutions.

In June this year, Fortis acquired California-based Label Technology, which serves different industries, including food, natural products, nutraceutical, cosmetic and health and beauty end markets.

In January this year, Fortis also acquired Svoboda Capital Partners portfolio company Infinite Packaging Group for an undisclosed sum.