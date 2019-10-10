Ferrero has committed to eliminating problematic or unnecessary plastic packaging through redesign, innovation and new delivery models

Image: Global confectionery group Ferrero Group has announced a new sustainable packaging commitment. Photo: courtesy of skeeze from Pixabay.

The Ferrero Group, a global confectionery group, has unveiled plans to make all packaging 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

The new commitment is expected to help the company improve its packaging footprint and minimise environmental impact.

Ferrero Group’s new commitment to minimise environmental impact

Ferrero has signed the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment to eliminate unnecessary plastic packaging through redesign, innovation, and new delivery models.

Ferrero Group executive chairman Giovanni Ferrero said: “Ferrero has always taken a responsible approach to delivering high-quality product experiences that positively contribute to both today and tomorrow’s society.

“This belief continues to drive us towards a responsible value chain by sourcing sustainably, producing sustainably and now by further strengthening our commitment to more sustainable packaging.”

Ferrero will involve its entire group, suppliers and partners to achieve the new global packaging commitment.

To achieve its 2025 commitments, the company will implement various initiatives such as reimagining products and packaging as per the customer requirements.

The company will also invest in R&D and open innovation to avoid unnecessary plastic packaging and enhance the use of recycled materials.

It will also design projects to test new compostable packaging materials for targeted applications, with more focus on marine compostable solutions.

For the better implementation of local plant waste recycling initiatives, Ferrero is collaborating with recyclers, national waste management systems and non-food companies to develop applications for difficult-to-recycle packaging structures and identify projects to use plant packaging waste.

Ferrero Group CEO Lapo Civiletti said: “We have growth ambitions and what is key is instilling sustainability throughout our entire business. This new commitment for packaging is an important step to achieving this.

“The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment unites businesses, governments and others behind a clear vision of a circular economy for plastic. We are pleased Ferrero is joining us, by setting concrete 2025 targets.”

In July this year, food and drink giant Nestle announced that it will develop packaging made from recyclable paper for its snack bar brand YES! in the second half of this year.