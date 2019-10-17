The new trays possess the same attributes as Faerch’s MAPET II and APET products

Image: Faerch has introduced new recyclable packaging for protein sector. Photo: courtesy of Faerch A/S.

Faerch has introduced a new packaging solution made from 100% recycled content for the protein sector.

The new MAPET II Evolve by Faerch and APET Evolve by Faerch product ranges can be used for protein applications such as fresh meat, poultry, fish and plant-based alternatives.

Faerch has used 100% recycled material to produce new trays. They can be fully recycled into new food trays.

MAPET II Evolve by Faerch has been developed for packing in industrialised settings, while the APET Evolve by Faerch range is designed for in-store packaging.

Features of the new MAPET II Evolve and APET Evolve products

Featuring the same attributes of the company’s MAPET II and APET products, the new range can be fully recycled into new food grade trays without compromising on food safety or any other significant measures.

Evolve by Faerch trays, which were produced from collected and recycled bottles, are available in naturally fluctuating tones.

To preserve the natural make-up of the trays, the company will not use extra colour during recycling and production.

According to the company, the colour of each tray reflects the specific blend of recycled content that it is made from and this ensures a unique look.

The currently used sorting systems can easily detect Evolve by Faerch trays, said the company.

Faerch Group CEO Lars Gade Hansen said: “Circularity in food packaging is not a distant vision for us. We are doing this already – and on an industrial scale. We offer packaging solutions made from 100% recycled content, with no compromises on quality, which we recycle back into new food trays.

“The right material is an important enabler to ensure circularity. Evolve by Faerch trays provide consumers with the long-awaited guidance to easily choose food packaging that is made from recycled content.”

In October 2018, Faerch Plast UK unveiled a 100% recycled PET material for its Food to Go product range.