Excel Scientific, based in Victorville of California, manufactures consumable films and foils used in life science applications

Vance Street Capital has acquired Excel Scientific. (Credit: Linus Schütz from Pixabay)

Private equity firm Vance Street Capital has acquired US-based adhesive-based sealing solutions provider Excel Scientific for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Victorville, California, Excel Scientific manufactures microplate sealing films and foils suitable for life science research, university, and testing laboratories, as well as biotech companies, pharmaceutical companies and diagnostic providers.

Excel founder Bambi Lyn Cahilly said: “Vance Street’s highly relevant investing and operating experience in the medical and life science manufacturing space along with their focus on customer satisfaction made them the ideal partner as they know how to help Excel execute on the exciting growth we see across our customer base.”

Excel’s solutions will help protect testing samples from evaporation, cross-contamination, spillage, and other damaging events during the testing and storage process.

The firm’s sealing films and foils, which feature advanced constructions, have been individually designed to enhance performance in a range of complex applications.

Excel offers products such as SealMate system, as well as sealing films such as AbsorbMax films, AeraSeal films, AlumaSeal films, BrightMax films, ColorTab films, exTReme films and others.

Vance Street managing partner Brian Martin said: “We have known and admired Excel since our prior involvement with Axygen Biosciences, a provider of consumables for genomics applications including PCR microplates and are thrilled to have the opportunity to support the business during the next phase of growth.”

Vedder Price served as legal advisor to Vance Street, while RA Capital Advisors and Squire Patton Boggs acted as financial advisor and legal advisor to Excel and Bambi Lyn Cahilly.