Nilpeter’s FA-22 multi-substrate press features an intuitive user-interface and fully mobile print controls

Envases seeks to boost business in the South American region. (Credit: 272447 from Pixabay)

Argentina-based packaging firm Envases Group has invested in FA-22 multi-substrate press from Nilpeter, a Danish press manufacturer, to boost its business in the South American region.

The press, which is planned to be installed at its Buenos Aires plant, is designed to accommodate the printer’s needs and features an intuitive user-interface and fully mobile print controls.

With operations in Buenos Aires, San Luis in Argentina and in Cartagena, Colombia, Envases Group provides aerosol aluminum and tinplate cans for its customers.

Envases Group Pharmaceutical Division Head Ignacio Siccardi said: “This jump in technology, versus the flexo and gravure solvent based machines currently used in the Argentinian market, alongside the acquisitions of the new Nilpeter FA-22 will allow us to offer our customers the latest alternatives in printing quality, but also the safest, as they are nitro free.

“Lately, in the pharma world, there have been some repercussions about how nitro-based primers and inks react to the temperature in the blister machine lines, and produce nitrosamines which is a compound that causes cancer in humans. That’s why UV LED and nitro-free inks are the future of printing in pharma.”

FA-22 press allows printing on aluminium blister substrates

The FA-22 press is designed to enable printing on aluminium blister substrates, and provide themaximum level of stability.

Siccardi added: “Our idea and ambition with this investment is to back our customers with their new high velocity blister lines, and offer them a safe, excellent quality and quick lead times to better meet their needs, in either flexo or digital, and in any design.”

Additionally, the multi-substrate FA-22 machine offers the tightest register tolerance and enhanced printing results on multiple substrates.

