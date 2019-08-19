The latest version EFI Fiery digital front ends (DFEs) for wide- and superwide-format production on display at PrintEx

Image: The company is showcasing innovative LED inkjet and software products across three PrintEx stands. Photo: courtesy of vixrealitum from Pixabay.

Visitors to the PrintEx tradeshow in Sydney, 13-19 August, will see the advanced technologies from Electronics For Imaging, Inc. that can create their future success.

Print service providers have the opportunity to build a distinct competitive advantage for their businesses with a portfolio of featured EFI solutions that deliver superior versatility, efficiency and quality. The company is showcasing innovative LED inkjet and software products across three PrintEx stands.

In its own stand (#D07) EFI is showing the breakthrough EFI VUTEk® h3 – an award-winning, 3.2-metre hybrid flatbed/roll-to-roll LED inkjet printer that is making its Australian debut.

EFI is also exhibiting the newest-version EFI Midmarket Print Productivity Suite, an easy-to-navigate, user-friendly and browser-based MIS/ERP workflow for end-to-end signage and graphics production printing management.

The EFI Pro 32r, an economical, production-level 3.2-metre wide roll-toroll LED inkjet printer, is also making its Australian debut in the stand of EFI channel partner Starleaton (#I28). Starleaton is also showcasing the 1.6-metre wide EFI Pro 16h hybrid LED inkjet printer.

EFI, Starleaton and channel partner Konica Minolta® Australia (stand #D37) are showing the latest version of EFI’s MarketDirect Cross Media customer engagement software, and MarketDirect StoreFront web-toprint/eCommerce software.

The latest version EFI Fiery digital front ends (DFEs) for wide- and superwide-format production on display at PrintEx offer unified print job management with Fiery Command WorkStation® for mixed print technology environments.

The EFI VUTEk h series making its Australian debut is a high-end production platform built from the ground up to deliver higher productivity, print quality, reliability, capability and profits. It is the culmination of EFI’s decades of experience in signage and graphics production technologies, as the world’s leading manufacturer and developer of LED-UV inkjet superwide-format printers and inks. The series’ new, high-velocity 7-picolitre UltraDrop™ Technology grayscale printhead imaging delivers precision dot placement and consistency. The series offers eight colours plus white, a new X4 Technology optional printing mode, and an up to nine-layer print capability.

The new X4 Technology mode on the VUTEk h3 printer at PrintEx is a breakthrough in four-colour production printing. With X4, users can achieve highquality graphics at superior productivity, running up to 74 1.2m x 2.4m boards per hour in a CMYK x 2 configuration. The VUTEk h5 printer, which is available direct from EFI or as field upgrade to the h3, can produce up to 109 boards per hour in X4 mode.

EFI Regional Vice President of Sales Rodd Harrison is looking forward to his first PrintEx with EFI. “Visitors to our stand will quickly see the opportunities to grow their business using the VUTEk h3, with its speed, versatility, amazing image quality, and excellent print cost,” he said. “Overall, PrintEx will be an impressive showing of our broader portfolio of solutions, including our leading MIS/ERP, web-to-print and eCommerce workflows, integrated Fiery DFEs, and advanced wide-format production capabilities with the EFI Pro 32r and 16h printers, which we are exhibiting on our business partner Starleaton’s stand.”

Unlike any other offering available from a single vendor, EFI provides complete workflows that enable seamless communication between the printer, DFE and industry-leading MIS/ERP technologies, giving users the power to make datadriven decisions that boost their bottom line.

The latest version of the EFI Midmarket Print Productivity Suite workflow on display is a comprehensive solution addressing display graphics providers’ unique needs. Customers can further their productivity – eliminating touchpoints, increasing efficiencies, and ultimately increasing margins – by integrating their Fiery DFEs and VUTEk superwide-format printers with the Suite, which features EFI Pace™ MIS/ERP software at its core and can be scaled to include an extended set of value-enhancing components to meet essential signage and graphics production operations and management needs. From eCommerce and job submission through shipping, the workflow gives display graphics professionals critical control and visibility of their business.

Another new EFI workflow innovation coming to market in 2019, EFI IQ™ for wide- and superwide-format printers, is a comprehensive, cloud-based management solution that tracks and monitors printer utilisation, ink usage and substrates, giving display graphics providers even more capabilities to optimise their operations.

The hybrid EFI Pro 16h and roll-to-roll EFI Pro 32r devices at PrintEx are economical, production-level printers that can make users more competitive and profitable. Designed for high-quality print with mid-level production, the Pro 16h prints up to 91 square metres per hour and the Pro 32r prints up to 207 square metres per hour. Both printers feature a built-in EFI Fiery DFE with FAST RIP acceleration technology.

The printers, which are available from EFI and Starleaton, use four colours plus white ink (available as an option on the Pro 32r) and 7-picolitre UltraDrop™ Technology for high-end imaging. EFI’s proven “cool cure” LED imaging technology drives down operating costs with less energy use and waste while delivering superior results on an extended range of supported substrates. A host of value-added options are available as well for the Pro 32r, including slitters, automatic blockout printing, backlit printing and a software productivity pack featuring enhanced tools to reduce media waste.

Additional solutions from EFI at PrintEx include MarketDirect Cross Media, a customer communication and marketing campaign solution that provides an intuitive yet powerful user experience to quickly create rich personalised communications across nearly any medium including email, web, print, mobile and social media. Another product, EFI MarketDirect StoreFront web-toprint/eCommerce software, gives users the ability to offer their customers the most convenient and intuitive online print buying tools available. With this solution, printing companies can sell virtually any printed product or inventory item online.

Konica Minolta Australia has expanded its EFI partnership, with Konica Minolta now including EFI MarketDirect StoreFront and MarketDirect Cross Media to the portfolio of EFI products it sells.

Source: Company Press Release