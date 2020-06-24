Tritan Renew contains up to 50% recycled content derived from waste plastic and provides the same durability, performance and safety of original Tritan

Tritan Renew offers sustainability without compromise, providing the same durability, performance and safety of original Tritan but now with up to 50% recycled content derived from waste plastic. (Credit: PR Newswire/ Eastman.)

Eastman, a provider of speciality plastics, has launched Tritan Renew co-polyester that offers sustainability without compromise.

The new Tritan Renew contains up to 50% recycled content derived from waste plastic and provides the same durability, performance and safety of original Tritan.

It is produced using the company’s innovative Advanced Circular Recycling technologies, which use recycled plastic as raw material, reduce consumption of fossil fuel and have lower greenhouse gas footprints.

Tritan Renew produced with certified recycled content

Eastman board chair and CEO Mark Costa said: “Tritan Renew is a significant step forward for Eastman as the first product to market using molecular recycling made possible by Eastman’s Advanced Circular Recycling technologies.

“We have made considerable progress over the past year to create sustainable solutions that convert millions of pounds of waste into new materials.”

The firm said that the new Tritan Renew is produced with certified recycled content for a range of durable products such as reusable sports bottles, small appliances, food-storage containers and eyewear, textiles and cosmetics packaging.

Additionally, the recycled content of the products is secured through a mass balance allocation process that is certified by International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC).

According to Eastman, its Advanced Circular Recycling technologies that include carbon renewal technology (CRT) and polyester renewal technology (PRT) have significantly less carbon footprint compared to the production processes for products, which are made from fossil fuel-based raw materials.

Eastman Speciality Plastics vice president and general manager Scott Ballard said: “Thanks to the rapid innovation of polyester renewal technology, Tritan Renew adds certified recycled content to its exceptional performance and delivers one of the most exciting sustainability solutions available.

“Tritan’s toughness has been enabling durable, reusable products to reduce the waste from single-use materials since its introduction in 2008.”

In April 2019, Eastman has launched a new carbon renewal technology, which is capable of recycling some of the most complex plastic waste, including non-polyester plastics and mixed plastics that cannot be recycled with conventional recycling technologies.