Precision labware and packaging supplier DWK Life Sciences has introduced ready-to-use high-recovery Workflow Solution for the protection of high-value biological products.

Image: The WHEATON E-Z Ex-Traction and NextGen V vials by DWK Life Sciences. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

DWK has developed a collection of packaging products and services, including vials and closures, to improve security and minimise waste of high-value diagnostic products.

The Packaging and Production Workflow Solution is comprised of NextGen V and E-Z Ex-Traction vials, which will help improve sample access with a syringe or pipette tip and can be paired with a selection of closure systems such as stoppers, seals, and caps.

WHEATON NextGen V Vials and E-Z Ex-Traction vials are made from low extractable chemically resistant borosilicate glass and provided with specialty wells to optimise sample recovery.

Upon selection of appropriate vial and closure, a comprehensive range of pre-treatment and preparation services such as sterilisation will be provided to meet customer applications, including primary packaging of lyophilised proteins, antibodies, and other compounds.

DWK said that it will specify containers, closures, pre-treatments, packaging, quality certifications and delivery options by assigning a single order number (SKU) for the combined order.

Closure choices comprise of screw caps made from phenolic or polypropylene or aluminium crimp caps, which can accommodate 14B Styrene-Butadiene or bonded PTFE-faced silicon liners or latex-free bromobutyl stoppers.

To maintain a high level of cleanliness, vials are transported in bulk pack configurations and shrink-wrapped in a low-particulate cellular tray.

The company provides multiple custom services to the customers, including particulate cleaning with a choice of USP or WFI compliant rinses, endotoxin inactivation by depyrogenation to meet USP and FDA standards and sterilisation by gamma irradiation or other methods.

DWK Life Sciences sales and marketing senior vice president Rick Schwartz said: “Customers responded immediately to our Packaging and Production Workflow Solution featuring High Recovery Containment systems, so we made the services available for our other products used in the clinical and diagnostic market.

“This suite of services and capabilities is available for our line of vials and dropper bottles as well.”