AEM has selected DuraMark’s safety labels. (Credit: OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay)

DuraMark Technologies has collaborated with The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) to provide its safety labels to AEM members.

The partnership allows AEM members to access DuraMark’s catalogue of equipment and manufacturing specific safety labels. It will also enable to create custom labels to meet the specific requirements of the members.

Features of DuraMark’s safety labels

DuraMark’s all-in-one approach to safety label manufacturing along with its advanced printing capabilities enable AEM members to create the exact imagery and messages they require for their equipment labels.

DuraMark provides multi-label kits and variable data printing for manufacturers requiring multiple labels or machine-specific information.

Multi-label kitting includes the creation of required labels in a single sheet, which can travel with the equipment during production.

Variable data printing enables to provide appropriate information for each unit. Variable data comprises text, numbers, and multiple styles of barcodes.

DuraMark also provides DuraLink mobile app integration for advanced labels. QR codes printed on the durable labels on each piece of equipment linked directly to the specialised app.

DuraMark Technologies president and CEO Bill Bussick said: “This new partnership gives AEM members direct access and easy procurement for all types of safety labels.

“We look forward to helping all of the AEM members ensure proper labelling with clear messaging for important safety measures on all of their equipment, and in every facility.”