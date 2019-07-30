The move will help Dunkin' Brands Group to remove around one billion foam cups from the waste stream per annum

Image: Dunkin' has replaced polystyrene foam cups with double-walled paper cup for hot beverages. Photo: courtesy of Yuri_B from Pixabay.

Restaurant holding company Dunkin’ Brands Group has started providing a new double-walled paper cup for all hot beverages at its US restaurants.

The move is part of Dunkin’ Brands Group’s, the parent company of Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins, sustainability goal to eliminate polystyrene foam cups in its global supply chain by mid-2020.

The new paper cup provides retention properties that are similar to its foam cup. It is also provided with re-closable lid that is currently used by the brand.

The company believes that the elimination of foam will help remove around one billion foam cups from the waste stream per annum.

Dunkin’ 2017-18 Sustainability Report

Dunkin’ has published its 2017-18 Sustainability Report, offering view of its sustainability progress and ongoing commitment of its brands and franchisees to create positive impact for both customers and communities across the world.

Recently, the compnay also carried out a successful test for a new hot coffee cup lid made of #5 polypropylene, which can be recycled in cities and towns that provide #5 recycling.

By the middle of 2020, Dunkin’ projects will have the new lid in 100% of its US system. The transition and the use of double-walled paper cup will help remove 19 million pounds of polystyrene from the waste stream annually.

Dunkin’ is also offering cleaner menu labels through the successful removal of artificial dyes from all donuts, baked goods, breakfast sandwiches and coffee flavourings, as well as frozen beverages.

Baskin-Robbins has avoided the use of artificial dyes in its ice cream sold at both its restaurants and in quarts and pints at retail locations. It has also removed artificial dyes from its syrups, sauces and beverages.

Dunkin’ Brands’ chief communications and sustainability officer Karen Raskopf said: “We are proud of the progress we are making to serve our guests in an even more responsible manner — from eliminating foam cups, introducing plant-based proteins and vegan options, strengthening the sustainability of our coffee supply, giving back to our communities through our Foundation and more.”