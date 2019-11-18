The aim of the competition is to award and promote innovative food and beverage packaging, new technologies and packaging materials.

Image: Dunapack Packaging Plovdiv won Prize Pack 2019 for the best packaging in Bulgaria. Photo: courtesy of Dunapack Packaging.

We are glad to announce that last week Dunapack Packaging Plovdiv won for the 4th year in a row a Prize and Diploma from the National Competition for the Best Packaging in Bulgaria “Prize Pack 2019”.

The aim of the competition is to award and promote innovative food and beverage packaging, new technologies and packaging materials. The packaging should meet the highest requirements in terms of food safety, recyclability and environment protection.

Our award winning packagings this year are:

Shelf Ready Box for detergents “Savex”

Die-cut box with innovative perforation that allows opening without residual traces of rapture, high quality printing with extra lacquer on double coated paper. The packaging is exported to US, that’s why high moister resistant paper is used.

Tray for fruits and vegetables produced on our new tray machine

Tray with closed corners that are part of the packaging and are folded automatically, thus the load capacity is increased by up to 200% compared to the regular crate. Doubling of the sheets on the short side that increases the torsion stiffness of the packaging without use of additional material and results in greater visibility of the product. High quality printing with extra lacquer on double coated paper.

Source: Company Press Release