Imag: DMT’s new label printer. Photo: courtesy of DTM Print GmbH.

DTM Print, international OEM and solution provider for specialty printing systems launches the new DTM FX810e Foil Imprinter for finishing and highlighting product labels with a width of up to 220 mm (8’’). This industrial-grade foil imprinting system for heavy-duty jobs is therefore the ideal extension of the company’s existing product portfolio.

Like its “little brother”, the FX510e, the new DTM FX810e adds brilliant shiny metallic or laminated highlights both to blank or already pre-printed labels, whether they have been produced by inkjet, laser, LED, offset or flexo printing. Fast and accurate one-colour printing for either adding data like simple text or bar codes to pre-printed labels or printing single-coloured labels is possible as well.

The DTM FX810e features a robust metal housing, an intuitively to use colour touchscreen and can be connected via USB 2.0 and Ethernet 10/100. Its maximum print speed is 101.6 mm (4’’) per second and it uses DTM Print certified thermal transfer ribbons with a maximum width of 220 mm. It is recommended to choose the ribbon width depending on the label design. If the layout covers only 100 mm of the label the customers can use a 100 mm wide ribbon roll.

With an optional built-on guillotine cutter the printer can horizontally cut continuous, die-cut and reflective label stock. That allows customers to use this printing system for cutting down larger rolls of pre-printed labels into handy label stacks. A sturdy external passive label unwinder for rolls with an outer diameter of up to 254 mm (10”) completes the printing system.

From initial set-up to full operation the DTM FX810e is easy to use. Besides the passive label unwinder the printer driver for Windows 7/10 is included along with one starter ribbon black with 220 mm width and four metallic ribbons with 100 mm each (gold, silver, red and blue). The design software NiceLabel® Free 2019 DTM Edition (for Windows) for simple creations of label designs completes the delivery. The printer can also be used with other popular label design software such as BarTender and graphic software such as Adobe Illustrator and other Windows applications.

DTM FX810e Foil Imprinter sells for € 1,995 (MSRP) and is available through authorized DTM Print resellers and distributors in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

For all units within the EU (including EFTA countries) DTM Print offers up to 24 months warranty: 12 months provided with the purchase and the option of extra 12 months for free after registering the product on the company website (register.dtm-print.eu) within the first 6 months of purchase.

Source: Company Press Release