Image: Zeus has introduced the first nationwide infrastructure to recycle every type of paper coffee cup in Ireland. Photo: courtesy of DS Smith.

Packaging company Zeus has collaborated with DS Smith to provide a nationwide solution for the recycling of coffee in Ireland.

Zeus has introduced the first nationwide infrastructure for the recycling of every type of paper coffee cup in the country under the Coffee Cup Recycling Scheme.

Via an exclusive partnership with DS Smith, The Coffee Cup Recycling Scheme will offer the long-sought-after national recycling infrastructure to avoid entering 200 million single-use coffee cups into landfill in Ireland.

The scheme will help collect coffee cups from participants across the nation for recycling. The specially-designed cardboard coffee cup collection boxes will be used under the scheme.

Zeus will offer the recycling solution to the Irish coffee industry, as well as businesses of all types and sizes across the country. The used coffee cups collected by Zeus will be shipped to DS Smith for recycling.

Zeus owner Brian O’Sullivan said: “This is the solution to the problem of every coffee cup in Ireland – a complete, closed-loop system which has the capacity to recycle every type of paper coffee cup from every coffee shop, office or workplace.”

The AIL Group is the first customer to join Coffee Cup Recycling Scheme

The AIL Group, the retail group managing Abrakebabra, the Bagel Factory and the O’Briens sandwich chain, has joined as the first customer in the scheme.

From January 2020, the coffee cup collection boxes will be provided to 80 O’Briens and Bagel Factory outlets across the country.

DS Smith has expertise in the recycling of both PE-lined traditional paper hot cups and PLA-lined compostable cups and converts them into new paper packaging products.

DS Smith DS Smith European recycling strategic development director Tom Campbell-White said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Zeus to roll out the Coffee Cup Recycling Scheme to the Irish market.

“We broke new ground last year when we redefined coffee cup recycling and announced capacity to recycle 2.5 billion coffee cups at our Mill in Kent in the UK. Building on this, we launched our coffee cup recycling boxes in the UK in September, and we are seeing a great response from coffee retailers and other businesses.”

In October this year, DS Smith announced that its coffee cup recycling scheme will expand into Europe through the company’s De Hoop Mill in the Netherlands.