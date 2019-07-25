De Hoop Paper Mill won the Royal Netherlands Paper and Board Association (Royal VNP) Health and Safety Award in June, recognising their journey to Vision Zero.

Image: DS Smith De Hoop Paper Mill has secured Royal Netherlands Paper and Board Association Health & Safety Award. Photo: courtesy of DS Smith.

At DS Smith, we understand that providing a healthy and safe working environment is fundamental to operating a sustainable and responsible business. The safety of all people – employees, agency workers, contractors, customers and visitors, is our number one priority, and a cornerstone of our operations.

The Royal VNP forms part of the Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI), which represents almost 500 companies across Europe. During the Royal VNP’s annual Fibre Future Festival DS Smith De Hoop Paper Mill were awarded the Occupational Health and Safety Cup.

The Royal VNP said:

“The company shows impressive progress in the area of safe working and creates support for an ever-higher level of safety in both the management team and in the workplace.”

Over the past year DS Smith De Hoop Paper Mill has transformed its health and safety standards, which included more than twenty-five new initiatives, and training to a third of all its employees.

The work at De Hoop mill, and across all our DS Smith sites, will allow us to continue the journey towards a sustainable, world class performance, and of course ensure the health and safety of everyone that works on our sites.

Source: Company Press Release