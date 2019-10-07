The new Adcote L76-500 high-solids adhesive is designed to work on a range of medium performance applications and packaging structures

Image: Ketchup pouches can be made with the new Adcote high-solids adhesive from Dow. Photo: courtesy of Dow.

Dow has expanded its solvent-based adhesive portfolio with the introduction of new Adcote L76-500 high-solids adhesive for high-speed metal lamination applications.

The new Adcote adhesive has been developed for use in a range of medium performance applications and packaging structures.

Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics EMEA marketing manager Izzat Midani said: “Converters operate in an increasingly competitive market, facing material and processing cost pressures.

“With the new ADCOTE high-solids adhesive we are providing our customers the opportunity to boost their competitiveness in the market with an efficient yet sustainable solution.”

The new Adcote L76-500 high-solids adhesive will help converters to improve production efficiency and lamination speed

With 55% high solids content in application, the new adhesive will allow converters to enhance production efficiency and lamination speed while minimising energy costs and emissions.

The Adcote L76-500 high-solids adhesive can be used in medium performance applications such as stand-up pouches for condiments and sauces and personal care packaging.

Dow has added unique properties to the new adhesive to use in a range of packaging structures such as laminates with metallised films, aluminium foil, OPA, PET, barrier films, as well as triplex and quadruplex compositions with PE and cPP.

The new Adcote adhesive shows better wettability on most films and facilitates fine solvent release during drying. It also enables high lamination speeds up to 400mpm for enhanced production processing and output.

The company will exhibit the new Adcote high-solids adhesive, as well as other latest packaging innovations at K 2019 event in Dusseldorf, which will take place from 16 to 23 October.

Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics EMEA adhesives application technology leader Daniele Vinci said: “With the new ADCOTE high-solids adhesive, Dow delivers on specific customer requirements with sustainable production in mind.

“The high solid content in application of the new adhesive enables low solvent emissions and reduced energy costs. In addition, the low monomer content qualifies it for an H351 free label and delivers a balanced PAA decay, while being free of Bisphenol A.”

In August this year, Dow has entered into an agreement with Dutch company Fuenix Ecogy Group for the supply of pyrolysis oil feedstock made from recycled plastic waste for the production of new polymers at Dow’s facilities at Terneuzen in the Netherlands.