Image: Nighthawk by Bota Box wines. Photo: courtesy of PR Newswire Association LLC/ Delicato Family Wines.

US-based Delicato Family Wines has launched three new varietal wines under its Bota Box’s bag-in-box Nighthawk range – Nighthawk Black Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon, Nighthawk Black Lush Pinot Noir and Nighthawk Goldx Vibrant Sauvignon Blanc.

Inspired by the traditional Spanish wine skins known as ‘botas’, Delicato Family Wines launched Bota Box in 2003.

According to Delicato, Bota Box and Nighthawk by Bota Box are now available in three-litre cartons; select varietals are also packed in 1.5-litre bag-in-boxes and 500ml Tetra Packs.

The three new varietal wines are manufactured at Bota Box’s Certified Sustainable California winery, the compact, portable, shatter-proof bag-in-box cartons, and the technology used keeps the wine fresh for up to 30 days once open.

Bota Box cartons are made from unbleached, post-consumer fibre

The packaging of the wines is also eco-friendly as Bota Box cartons are made from unbleached, post-consumer fibre creating 85% less waste than traditional glass bottles and are 100% recyclable.

Delicato Family Wines marketing executive vice president Jon Guggino said: “Bota Box is now the U.S. category leader in premium wine in alternative packaging, and its strong performance is driving the growth of the premium alt-packaging category as a whole.

“These three new Nighthawk wines build on the successful introductions of Nighthawk Black Cabernet Sauvignon, Nighthawk Gold Buttery Chardonnay and Nighthawk Black Red Wine Blend, which quickly became the fastest-growing wines in their segments.”

Delicato said that the sales of Nighthawk by Bota Box are on track to reach one million cases in 2019.

Guggino added: “The Nighthawk by Bota Box family of wines is attracting new consumers to the boxed wine category, and has strong appeal with younger Millennial and Gen Z wine drinkers aged 21 and over, who love Nighthawk’s bigger, bolder flavor profile.”

The three new wines are now available in the US for $22.99 suggested retail price for a three-litre carton which is equivalent of four 750ml bottles of wine.

In 2017, Delicato introduced Earth Wise Vineyards Red Wine Blend, its first three-litre bag-in-box wine made with organically grown grapes from Spain.