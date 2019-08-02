Image: DataLase has showcased its Case Coding solution at the event. Photo: courtesy of DataLase.com

Packaging manufacturers and converters from across the country were given specialist insight into the innovative DataLase Case Coding solution when the leading global Photonic Printing solutions company recently attended the inaugural UK Corrugated & Print Show.

DataLase was among almost 50 selected suppliers to the industry who showcased their technology at the new exhibition, the only one of its kind in the UK specifically for companies who use and manufacture corrugated packaging and print. Held at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool (ECL), the two-day event offered a new opportunity for DataLase to further showcase its technologically advanced method of applying variable information onto corrugated boxes to manufacturers and buyers from across the industry.

We are always keen to support trade exhibitions specific to our industry and we were immediately on board with attending the UK Corrugated & Print Show 2019 at the ECL,” said Jason Hamlin,

Sales Manager for UK & Europe with DataLase. “We brought along one of our advanced Travtec machines with SATO lasers so that we could give live demonstrations to visitors on the stand, underlining both the speed and ease of use and the impressively high quality results achieved when using our Case Coding solution.”

Combining novel laser technology with unique colour change pigments to create high resolution, high contrast print, DataLase Case Coding solution delivers an inkless printing revolution to drive efficiency for corrugated converters and their brands.

“It is a highly efficient and advanced method of applying variable information onto corrugated boxes – including shipping information, barcodes, date & lot codes and sequential batch numbers,” said Jason. “Our showpiece technology proved a big draw on the stand and ensured that we were able to maximise networking opportunities at the show, as well as generate a significant number of new business leads.

“All our visitors were presented with a sample of DataLase laser imaged corrugated board and it was invaluable for us to be able to explain and demonstrate the technology face-to-face with so many from across the industry.”

Source: Company Press Release