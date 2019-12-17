DataLase successfully completed an annual ISO 9001 audit

Image: DataLase successfully completed an annual ISO 9001 audit. Photo: courtesy of DataLase Ltd.

Photonic Printing company DataLase has been praised for maintaining the high Quality Management System (QMS) standards which first earned it coveted ISO 9001 accreditation in 2018.

Following a year which has seen the continued growth of the business, DataLase successfully completed an annual ISO 9001 audit to ensure the company remains fully certified moving into 2020.

“After we hosted the Surveillance L2 site visit in early December, inspectors found there were absolutely no non-conformities across the business,” said Paul Fletcher, Quality Manager with DataLase. “The inspection report also included positive observations, namely that we have a very robust and effective Quality Management System in place.”

ISO 9001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a QMS, which organisations use to demonstrate their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. “Put simply, ISO 9001 certification provides the basis for effective processes and procedures to ensure conformity through consistently delivering and improving products and services,” said Paul. “It is the most widely used QMS standard in the world, with more than one million certificates issued to organisations across a staggering 178 countries.”

In order to achieve the evidence-based certification, DataLase was assessed against seven underlying principles; everything from its customer focus and leadership to how it engages with people and makes improvements to operations.

“Our continued successful certification is hugely beneficial to the business,” explained Paul. “It ensures customer satisfaction and gives assurances of our standards as well as providing continual improvements and resulting operational efficiencies. Furthermore, ISO 9001 underlines and proves our business credentials,” he said. “Securing independent verification against a globally recognised industry standard speaks volumes to stakeholders and customers alike.

