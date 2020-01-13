Flint Group Flexographic is one of the largest global supplier offering both Flexographic and letterpress printing plates

Dagmar Schmidt appointed has been appointed as president for Flint Group Flexographic (Credit: Flint Group)

Flint Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Dagmar Schmidt to President, Flexographic, with immediate effect.

This appointment will ensure strategic consistency as the organisation continues on its journey to fully commercialise their innovative and market leading offering to print and packaging converters worldwide.

Dagmar joined Flint Group via BASF in 2003. Prior to her most recent CTO role, Dagmar successfully led Flint Group’s Flexible Packaging business as General Manager and prior to this she held various commercial leadership roles (including Global Key Account Management), operational and supply chain roles at Flint Group.

In her new role, Dagmar will succeed Aryan Moelker who will leave the business by the end of January 2020 to take a position as CEO of a German listed company.

Antoine Fady, CEO of Flint Group, said: “I would like to thank Aryan for his importantcontribution to our Company over the last six years. He has re-evaluated the strategicpositioning of Flexographic division and overseen the development of new products for FlintGroup for HD and Thermal plates, the exciting new technology of Nano plate quality and the easy to use Catena-E system”.

Speaking about the appointment Steve Dryden COO, Flint Group, commented: “We are delighted with the appointment of Dagmar to president of the Flexographic division where she will continue to drive her strong passion for innovation and building high performing teams. This appointment is yet another example of a key appointment being made from within the Flint Group business – which is always pleasing to see.

Dagmar is more than familiar with the business having worked closely with the division in her Transformation lead role and prior to that as General Manager for the Flexible Packaging Ink business. I am certain that she will provide a valuable contribution in the ongoing successful development of Flint Group.”

Dagmar Schmidt said: “I am delighted to be taking on this new challenge in what is an exciting period for the organisation and I now look forward to immersing fully in the business and working with the team to ensure that we deliver our strategy.”

Flint Group Flexographic is one of the largest global supplier offering both Flexographic and letterpress printing plates and is a leader in sleeve and adapter supply. We have been very successful in the past at combining our experience with the latest technology trends and this is something we will now look to build on to deliver even greater value to our customers.

With more than five decades of research and development in supplying the packaging industry, we have become the acknowledged experts in Flexo and letterpress printing while our innovative sales solution and service proposition support our customers in being even more successful in the markets they serve.

