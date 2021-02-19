The new Gonderflex’s printing press is used for medication adherence compliance packaging applications

Gonderflex’s printing press is used for medication adherence compliance packaging applications. (Credit: Petra Göschel from Pixabay)

Medicine-On-Time, the CSS Health’s Pharmacy Services Division, has installed a new Gonderflex’s printing press to boost its production capabilities.

The new printing press that has been installed at the company’s facility in Tampa, Florida will be used for medication adherence compliance packaging applications.

The new press, which is purchased from Canada-based Gonderflex International, is expected to help increase Medicine-On-Time’s manufacturing capacity to support anticipated growth this year.

With a capacity to run at 200ft per minute, the Gonderflex press enables to print, die-cut and laminate paper/foil barriers to produce compliance packaging.

According to CSS Health, medication adherence continues to be a driving force to enhance population health, minimise healthcare costs and achieve better health outcomes in the US healthcare system.

Pharmacies are using more compliance packaging to meet these targets, said the company.

CSS Health CEO Jim Clair said: “Covid 19 has put enormous pressure on the US healthcare system and Americans are more aware than ever before of the need to take their medications as prescribed in order to remain healthy.

“It has been proven through published clinical studies that with the combination of Medication Therapy Management (MTM) and the use of compliance packaging, patients are 90% more likely to have better adherence and lower hospitalisation than those who are not receiving MTM and are receiving their medications in vials.”