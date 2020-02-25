AuthentiTrack Prime for SMB serves as a one-stop product serialisation solution for end unit traceability and compliance

The implementation of serialisation is a challenging task for SMB manufacturers in different industries such as pharmaceutical, tobacco/nicotine and others (Credit: Ulrike Leone from Pixabay)

Track and trace solutions provider Covectra has introduced a new complete product serialisation solution for small to medium-sized companies.

Covectra’s product serialisation solution, dubbed AuthentiTrack Prime for Small to Medium-Sized businesses (SMB), will help manufacturers to maximise uptime whilst maintaining product integrity in semi-automatic or manual, low-volume packaging operations.

Implementation of serialisation to minimise the risk of counterfeiting and product diversion is important but a challenging task for SMB manufacturers in different industries such as pharmaceutical, tobacco/nicotine, automotive, electronics and spirits, according to Covectra.

SMB manufacturers find it challenging to install track and trace systems in existing production lines and to comply with regulations in the pharma supply chain.

AuthentiTrack Prime for SMB offers all the components required for serialisation operations in one system

Covectra claimed that its AuthentiTrack Prime for SMB is a compact and easy to use system that offers SMB manufacturers with all the components needed for serialisation operations.

The Covectra system features the AuthentiTrack database, which is housed in the cloud, in addition to controllers for serialising at the site, line and each packaging level.

The company also delivers vision systems/barcode scanners, printing systems, conveyors and other equipment based on the requirement.

This new solution is claimed to efficiently control the application of unique serialised 2D barcodes to deliver serialisation from right from the case and pallet to primary package. For some products, it can also deliver 2D barcodes at the unit dose.

AuthentiTrack Prime for SMB not only offers GS1 EPCIS-certified serial number provisioning but also stores all serialised data at a centralised location in the cloud, thereby helping anyone in the supply chain to access the data.

The new system enables small and mid-sized companies to easily send data directly from the AuthentiTrack Cloud to the packaging line unit controller without the support of the site controller.

Medical Products Laboratories information technology director Hari Krishnamurthy said: “Covectra came in and assessed our serialization needs and put a system in place that optimized our efficiency at a lower cost than other competitors.”

In May 2019, VerifyMe collaborated with Covectra to market and cross-sell each other’s products and services.