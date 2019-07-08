Contiweb is constructing a Thallo demo system to meet the mounting global interest in web offset printing for flexible packaging.

Image: Contiweb is building Thallo demo system. Photo: courtesy of Contiweb B.V.

The Contiweb Thallo is a hybrid web offset printing system that exceeds international standards in high quality, sustainable production of film, foil, paper and board based label, packaging and security print applications.

According to Jan Willem Nota, Technical Sales Manager at Contiweb, packaging converters continue to face several key challenges, namely an ever-present squeezing of profit margins at the hands of short run lengths, together with environmental legislation aimed at reducing their carbon footprint.

Engineered to produce short runs

”Web offset printing provides a viable solution to overcome these pain points,” he explains. “With the capability to set-up a new job within minutes, the Contiweb Thallo dramatically slashes time-consuming changeovers and is engineered to produce short runs quickly and profitably. Beyond this, the solvent-free inks ensure that the print provider’s carbon footprint is kept to a minimum.”

Prospects can conduct their own tests or trial runs

Comprising seven UV offset units and one flexo unit for solvent- or water-based and UV inks, the demo system will be the first of its kind to be manufactured at the company’s headquarters in Boxmeer, the Netherlands.

“We want to ensure that prospects can conduct their own tests or trial runs to assess the speed and print quality achievable with the Thallo,” adds Nota. “We are confident that they will appreciate the multitude of business benefits, not least of which is the ability to increase throughput and exceed customer expectations with shorter job turnaround times.”

Source: Company Press Release