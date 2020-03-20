Sovereign Plastics serves as COMSovereign’s wholly-owned, domestic plastic and metal components manufacturing operation

COMSovereign seeks to boost business with new acquisitions. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

COMSovereign, a US-based pure-play communications provider, has acquired the assets of US-based firm Fast Plastic Parts for an undisclosed amount, in a bid to boost its business.

With the move, COMSovereign has converted the manufacturing assets, operations and existing customer contracts of Fast Plastic Parts into a new venture called Sovereign Plastics.

Sovereign Plastics will be COMSovereign’s wholly-owned, domestic plastic and metal components manufacturing operation. It will operate from a 23,000ft² building in Colorado Springs, Colorado in the US.

New facility to feature injection molding machinery

Featuring injection molding machinery, light-assembly fulfillment and packaging lines, the facility will serve the material, component manufacturing and supply chain source for ComSovereign’s units.

Sovereign Plastics will be engaged in providing rapid prototyping and mold-machining services, as well as produce plastic and metal components, such as protective cases, housings and mounting brackets.

COMSovereign chairman and CEO Dan Hodges said: “With the launch of our in-house, U.S.-based component manufacturing facilities, we are now delivering on our ‘Made in the USA’ mission as a pure-play provider of communications system technology able to serve domestic and international 3G, 4G, 5G and nG carriers today.

“We believe Sovereign Plastics can deliver immediate ‘just-in-time’ supply chain value to all of our operating companies and is a competitive advantage because it eliminates the need for international manufacturing and large inventories, which is now a significant barrier for nearly all organizations that rely on overseas production and supply chains.”

The acquisition is a part of COMSovereign’s plan to become a pure-play communications provider. It provides LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises worldwide.