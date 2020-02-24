Rotocontrol’s local agent in Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Nortech-Solutions has led the sale

The Rotocontrol’s Ecoline RSI machine. (Credit: Rotocontrol International GmbH)

Denmark-based label converter Color Label has purchased Ecoline RSI slitting inspection and rewinder from Rotocontrol, a Germany-based manufacturer of label slitter rewinder inspection and finishing machines.

Nortech-Solutions, which was appointed as local agent for Rotocontrol in Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, has led the sale.

Color Labels is engaged in supplying self-adhesive labels and other printed products for food, chemical industries, as well as the retail trade.

Color Labels to use Ecoline RSI 340 machine for finishing self-adhesive labels

The Ecoline RSI 340 machine, which is built with top-grade components and a cost-effective framework, will be used by Color Labels for finishing self-adhesive labels and other material.

Additionally, the fully servo-driven Ecoline RSI comprises an ultrasonic web guide, unwind splicing table, and speed up to 300m/min.

Color Label owner and CEO Erik Grønning said: “Uncompromising to Color Label is quality, both in production and delivery to our customers.

“ROTOCONTROL’s reputation for building high-quality finishing machines with superior performance, backed by our good relationship with Nortech-Solutions is why we invested in the Ecoline RSI.”

In 2018, Color Label has ordered a refurbished Nilpeter FA-2500 flexo press for installation at its facility in Aarhus, Denmark.

The FA-2500 flexo press complements the existing nine presses purchased by the firm earlier from Nilpeter.

Nilpeter’s FA2500 used flexo press comprises eight colours, two die stations, water base, 1 UV, Turn Bar, 2 Die;1 Die location for sheeter, Film Lam. It has a web width of 10in.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of EMT International, Rotocontrol is engaged in designing and manufacturing finishing machines for label inspection, slitting, rewinding, die-cutting, overprinting, digital and booklet printed labels, for converters in the narrow web industry.