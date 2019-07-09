Clipper Teas, the tea brand owned by natural and organic food company Wessanen UK, has introduced new fully recyclable tea bag envelopes.

Image: Clipper Teas has introduced new recyclable tea bag envelopes. Photo: courtesy of jan mesaros from Pixabay.

As part of its sustainable efforts, Clipper now provides fully recyclable tea bag envelope and 100% organic string on its string and tag tea bags.

Last year, the tea brand launched plastic-free, unbleached and non-GM tea bag, which is claimed to be the world’s first kind of this product type.

Recently, Clipper has completed expanded trials of the new envelope material and will be launched across the firm’s entire enveloped range throughout the year.

The new greener material is made by using a paper with a thin heat seal coating. The new material, which can be put into home paper recycling, is more sustainable option with 33% light weight.

Clipper Teas, along with its brand owner Wessanen UK, has joined the B Corp community to focus on natural products.

Clipper Teas brand controller at Wessanen UK Rebecca Vercoe said: “Since we launched our plastic-free, unbleached and non-GM tea bags six months ago, we’ve been determined to keep up the momentum and make our tea even better for the environment.

“We’re delighted with the new sustainable solution for our enveloped range and can’t wait for it to roll out this year.”

Wessanen UK’s Dorset-based tea factory is involved in the production of Clipper heat-seal tea bags, which is made from a natural plant-based material.

The new green material is a mixture of abaca, plant cellulose fibres and PLA bio-polymer that is derived from non-GM plant material.

Clipper produces a variety of organic and Fairtrade teas from its Dorset location, and exports its products to more than 50 countries across the globe.

Wessanen UK technical and CSR director Cristina Ramsay said: “Reducing our packaging weight and increasing our recyclability is a big priority for our brands and the Clipper Teas team in Dorset have worked tirelessly on developing a more sustainable packaging solution for the brand’s enveloped range.”