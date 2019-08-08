The Fusion C flexographic printing press will complement the existing Fusion C press purchased earlier by Clear View Bag

Image: The PCMC’s Fusion C flexographic printing press. Photo: courtesy of Barry-Wehmiller Companies.

Clear View Bag Company, a US-based manufacturer and converter of plastic bags and roll stock, has invested in Paper Converting Machine Company’s (PCMC) Fusion C flexographic printing press.

The new Fusion C flexographic printing press will complement the existing Fusion C press for Clear View Bag.

Clear View Bag president Todd Romer said: “We are excited to be purchasing a second Fusion C flexographic press.

“We’ve had a lot of success with our first Fusion C, which has allowed us to offer our customers shorter, more efficient runs. A deciding factor was also the fact that PCMC has been a true partner with us, providing exceptional quality and service.”

Fusion C flexographic press offered with fast make-ready and waste-saving features

The new Fusion C flexographic press is provided with fast make-ready and waste-saving features, and its smaller footprint and fewer parts help to save space and cost.

The press comprises motorised web thread-up, CI drum cleaner, web slitting, pit-less press access lift system, solvent saver and defect detection system.

Designed to meet the needs of the competitive printing industry, the Fusion flexographic printing press platforms help to reduce the energy requirements by using low power consumption components, designs, and operations.

PCMC regional sales manager Bill Easley said: “We had the great opportunity to serve an existing customer that had first-hand experience with PCMC and the Fusion C.

“That speaks volumes about the Fusion C’s value and performance. We look forward to continuing a strong partnership with Clear View Bag.”

In 2018, PCMC sold the Fusion C press to US-based Prestige-Pak to better meet its customers’ needs.

PCMC, a subsidiary of Barry-Wehmiller, provides a range of flexographic printing presses for the customers in the flexible packaging, prime label and carton converting industries.

The company also produces ELS-MAX inline and wide web CI presses and Meridian laser anilox cleaner for improved print quality, in addition to Fusion C press.